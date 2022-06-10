The Highs and Lows of the Latest Broadway Season Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email (l eft to r ight ): Jason Veasey (Thought 5) , James Jackson, Jr. ( Thought 2) , Jaquel Spivey (Usher) , L Morgan Lee (Thought 1) , Antwayn Hopper (Thought 6) in A STRANGE LOOP ( CREDIT: Marc J. Franklin , 2022 ) Produced by Ethan Oberman and Jacklyn Martin Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios