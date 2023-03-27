A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Has Mass Incarceration Made El Salvador Safer?

Download

March 27, 2023

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, accompanied by members of the armed forces, speaks to his supporters outside Congress in San Salvador, El Salvador.
( © 2020 AP Photo/Salvador Melendez / AP Images )
Produced by Monica Morales-Garcia
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios