What Harvey Weinstein's Rape Conviction Means for the #MeToo Movement In this courtroom sketch, Harvey Weinstein, center, is led out of Manhattan Supreme Court by court officers after a jury convicted him of rape and sexual assault, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 in New York. ( AP Photo ) Produced by Meg Dalton and Andres O'Hara Hosted by Arun Venugopal Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios