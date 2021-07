Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn testifies before the House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

( Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP )