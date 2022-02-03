Haitian Asylum Seekers Are Suing Biden Over Disparate Treatment of Black Migrants Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Members of the Congressional Black Caucus to talk about treatment of Haitian immigrants at the souther border, in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. ( J. Scott Applewhite / AP Photo ) Produced by Zachary Bynum and Deborah Goldstein Hosted by Melissa V. Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios