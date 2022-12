Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

A presidential sash lays on the casket of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise during his funeral at his family home in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Friday, July 23, 2021.

( Matias Delacroix / AP Photo )