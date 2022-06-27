Gun Control: Where We Are and Where We're Going

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

In this March 24, 2018, file photo, Isabel White of Parkland, Fla., holds a sign during the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control in Washington, D.C.

( AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File / AP Photo )