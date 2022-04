Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Gullah Geechee community elder Sandra Boyd, aka "Mama Sasa," throws a flower into the Atlantic Ocean during a dawn ceremony she held to honor the African ancestors who made the Middle Passage.

( Rebecca Blackwell / AP Photo )