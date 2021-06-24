Guest Host Melissa Harris-Perry Reflects on the ‘Cursing Cheerleader’ Case Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email In this April 4, 2021, file photo provided by the American Civil Liberties Union, Brandi Levy wears her cheerleading outfit as she looks at her mobile phone outside Mahanoy Area High School. ( AP ) Produced by Amber Hall Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios