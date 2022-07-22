Gordon Plaza Residents' Fight for Relocation from Toxic Land Is One Step Closer Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email EPA Administrator Michael Regan, center, listens as resident Shannon Rainey speaks during tour of Gordon Plaza neighborhood in New Orleans, on Nov. 17, 2021. ( Matthew Daly, File / AP Photo ) Produced by Katerina Barton Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios