The GOP Attacks on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Sentencing Record
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Produced by Shanta Covington, Ethan Oberman and Meg Dalton
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios