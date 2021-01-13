A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Glass Cliff: How People of Color and Women Leaders Are Often Positioned to Fail

Download

January 13, 2021

Yogananda Pittman
( AP Photo )
Produced by Jacklyn Martin and Ethan Oberman
Hosted by Tanzina Vega
PRX WNYC
Produced by PRX and WNYC