A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Uber Confirms Nearly 24,000 Gig Workers Were Threatened and Assaulted In the Last 5 Years

Download

August 19, 2022

In this Feb. 9, 2021 file photo, a passer-by walks past a sign offering directions to an Uber and Lyft ride pickup location at Logan International Airport, in Boston.
( Steven Senne, File )
Produced by Ryan Andrew Wilde and Jacklyn Martin
Hosted by Janae Pierre
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios