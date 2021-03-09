A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Georgia Lawmakers Are Putting Forward Voting Rights Legislation to Restrict More Votes

Download

March 9, 2021

Georgia State Sen. Mike Dugan (R-Carrollton) shakes hands with Rules Committee Chairman Sen. Jeff Mullis (R-Chickamauga) after the passage of Senate Bill 241, which changes Georgia's voting laws.
( AP Photo )
Produced by Amber Hall
Hosted by Matt Katz
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios