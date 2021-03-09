Georgia Lawmakers Are Putting Forward Voting Rights Legislation to Restrict More Votes Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Georgia State Sen. Mike Dugan (R-Carrollton) shakes hands with Rules Committee Chairman Sen. Jeff Mullis (R-Chickamauga) after the passage of Senate Bill 241, which changes Georgia's voting laws. ( AP Photo ) Produced by Amber Hall Hosted by Matt Katz Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios