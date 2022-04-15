A list of our sites
Georgia at the Intersections: Election Skepticism

April 15, 2022

The Georgia State Board of Elections plans to appoint a review panel this week as part of a process that could lead to a takeover of elections in the state’s most populous county. November 25,2020.
( Ben Gray / AP Photo )
Produced by Ryan Andrew Wilde
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
