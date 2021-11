Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Democratic presidential candidate George McGovern buttons up in a buckskin jacket after trying on a cowboy hat at a western wear store in Custer, S.D., July 27, 1972.

( Uncredited / AP Photo )