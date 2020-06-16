GBI: The Agency Investigating Police-Involved Killings in Georgia Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Vic Reynolds, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, speaks to the press as Joyette Holmes, Cobb County District Attorney, looks on during a news conference Friday, May 22, 2020, in Decatur. ( AP Photo/Ron Harris ) Produced by Jose Olivares and Alexandra Botti Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios