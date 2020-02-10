Gayle King Comes Under Fire for Interview About Kobe Bryant's Legacy

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

The Los Angeles Lakers honor the late Kobe Bryant by laying out T-shirts for fans prior to the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

( AP Photos )