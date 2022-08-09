Understanding Underground Fungi May Help Mitigate Climate Change Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email A man holds a variety of mushroom growing in a substrate at the company's urban farm in the cellars of Cureghem in Brussels, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. ( Virginia Mayo / AP Photo ) Produced by Temp Producer Ugonna Okpalaoka Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios