Four Mexican Journalist Have Already Been Killed in 2022

February 7, 2022

A woman posts photos of murdered journalists during a national protest against the murder of journalists Lourdes Maldonado and freelance photojournalist Margarito Martínez, in Mexico City.
( Eduardo Verdugo / AP Photo )
Hosted by Melissa V. Harris-Perry
WNYC Studios
Produced by WNYC Studios