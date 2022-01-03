A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs on His New Memoir, His Tenure, and What’s Next

Download

January 3, 2022

Aug. 14, 2019 file photo Stockton, Calif., Mayor Michael Tubbs pauses during an interview in Stockton.
( Rich Pedroncelli / AP Photo )
Produced by Katerina Barton
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios