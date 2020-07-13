Florida Reports Highest Single-Day Increase in Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email A member of the Florida National Guard directs vehicles at a COVID-19 testing site at the Miami Beach Convention Center during the coronavirus pandemic, Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. ( AP Photo/Lynne Sladky ) Produced by Lydia McMullen-Laird Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by WGBH