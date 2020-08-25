Demands for Justice Continue in Louisville, More Than Five Months After the Killing of Breonna Taylor Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email A billboard sponsored by O, The Oprah Magazine, is on display with with a photo of Breonna Taylor, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 in Louisville, KY. ( AP Photo/Dylan T. Lovan ) Produced by Meg Dalton and Lydia McMullen-Laird Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios