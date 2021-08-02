A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

First Lady of Haiti Speaks Out About Her Husband's Assassination

Download

August 2, 2021

Haiti's first lady Martine Moise, wearing a bullet proof vest and her right arm in a sling, arrives at the Toussaint Louverture International Airport, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, July 17, 2021
( Haiti's Secretary of State for Communication Photo/via AP )
Produced by Lydia McMullen-Laird
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
PRI
Produced by PRI and WGBH