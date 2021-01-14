A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Filmmaker Kemp Powers on Bringing 'One Night in Miami' and 'Soul' to the Screen

Download

January 14, 2021

(L-R) Leslie Odom Jr., Eli Goree, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Aldis Hodge in One Night in Miami
( Courtesy of Amazon Studios )
Produced by Ethan Oberman
Hosted by Tanzina Vega
PRX WNYC
Produced by PRX and WNYC