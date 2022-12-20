The Fight for the Soul of the Republican Party Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email This Jan. 28, 1986, file photo shows President Ronald Reagan in the Oval Office of the White House after a televised address to the nation about the space shuttle Challenger explosion. ( Dennis Cook, File / AP Photo ) Produced by Ryan Andrew Wilde Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios