A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Fifty Years Since the War on Drugs

Download

July 28, 2021

In this June 17, 1971, file photo, President Richard Nixon explains aspects of the special message sent to the Congress, asking for an extra $155 million for a new program to combat the use of drugs.
( AP Photo/Harvey Georges, File )
Produced by Lydia McMullen-Laird
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios