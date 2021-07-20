A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Federal Assistance for Disability Keep Many in Poverty—Are Increases Coming This Fall?

Download

July 20, 2021

In this Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, file photo, the Senate Finance Committee holds a hearing on the nomination of Andrew Saul to be commissioner of the Social Security Administration, on Capitol Hill.
( AP )
Produced by Lydia McMullen-Laird
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
PRI
Produced by PRI and WGBH