Explaining Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Historic Nomination Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks after President Joe Biden announced Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Cross Hall of the White House, Feb. 25, 2022, in Washington. ( Carolyn Kaster / AP Photo ) Produced by Michelle Liu and Ethan Oberman Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios