Explaining Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Historic Nomination

February 28, 2022

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks after President Joe Biden announced Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Cross Hall of the White House, Feb. 25, 2022, in Washington.
( Carolyn Kaster / AP Photo )
Produced by Michelle Liu and Ethan Oberman
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
