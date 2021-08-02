A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Evolution of Headache Science

Download

August 2, 2021

In this April 26, 2019, file photo, RELPAX migraine pills manufactured by Pfizer are arranged for a photo in Doral, Fla.
( AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File )
Produced by Meg Dalton
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX
Produced by GBH and PRX