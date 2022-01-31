A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Is The Equal Rights Amendment Now Law?

Download

January 31, 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., accompanied by Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., right, and others, speaks in support for the Equal Rights Amendment
( Andrew Harnik / AP Photo )
Produced by Jamie Crockett
Hosted by Melissa V. Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios