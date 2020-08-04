Education Support Staff Give Their Take on School Reopenings Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Des Moines Public Schools Admin Support Coordinator Sarah Holland installs a plexiglass shield in the office at Oak Park Elementary School, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. ( AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall ) Produced by Katerina Barton Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRX and WNYC Studios