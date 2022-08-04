Ebony and Jet Archives Find a New Home

Share this via Email

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Sept. 21, 2017 file photo, Representative. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DEL) and Kevin Ross attend the Universal Music Group and Ebony celebration in honor of Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D)

( Kris Connor/Invision for Universal Music Group / AP Images )