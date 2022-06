Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Brad Schwarz, with his service dog Panzer, attends a Chicago Cubs' game with a group of veterans from the Wounded Warrior Project at Wrigley Field on June 14, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois.

( Scott Olson/Getty Images )