Does the U.S. Child Welfare System Destroy Black Families? D.C. Levers, who says her daughter Josee, 6, has been in foster care for three years following a domestic violence removal, wipes away tears as she holds a "Black Kids Matter" sign, Jul 8, 2015. ( Bebeto Matthews / AP Photo ) Produced by Shanta Covington and Jacklyn Martin Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios