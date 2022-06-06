A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

What Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization Could Signal For Civil Rights

Download

June 6, 2022

Derenda Hancock, co-organizer of the "Pinkhouse Defenders," a group of volunteers that shield and escort patients entering the Jackson Women's Health Organization (JWHO)
( Rogelio V. Solis / AP Photo )
Produced by Katerina Barton
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios