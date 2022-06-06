What Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization Could Signal For Civil Rights Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Derenda Hancock, co-organizer of the "Pinkhouse Defenders," a group of volunteers that shield and escort patients entering the Jackson Women's Health Organization (JWHO) ( Rogelio V. Solis / AP Photo ) Produced by Katerina Barton Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios