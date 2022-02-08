Division over Critical Race Theory's Meaning Has Spurred A Rise in Book Bans Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Zoe Slavin and her mother, Julie, browse for books in the children's section of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in New York. ( Mark Lennihan / AP Photo ) Produced by Deborah Goldstein and Ethan Oberman Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios