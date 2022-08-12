Dispatches from Ukraine Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Ukrainian refugees walk along vehicles lining-up to cross the border from Ukraine into Moldova, at Mayaky-Udobne crossing border point near Mayaky-Udobne, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. ( Sergei Grits / AP Photo ) Produced by Katerina Barton, Temp Producer Ugonna Okpalaoka, Mary Steffenhagen and Callie Teitelbaum Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios