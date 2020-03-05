In Developing Countries, Space Programs Take Flight Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email This July 2019, photo released by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) shows its Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) MkIII-M1 being prepared for its July 15 launch in Sriharikota. ( Indian Space Research Organization via AP ) Produced by Jose Olivares and Alexandra Botti Hosted by Duarte Geraldino Produced by PRX and WGBH