In Developing Countries, Space Programs Take Flight

This July 2019, photo released by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) shows its Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) MkIII-M1 being prepared for its July 15 launch in Sriharikota.

( Indian Space Research Organization via AP )