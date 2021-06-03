Despite Rising Vaccinations, Alarming Racial Disparities Persist in Current COVID-19 Infections Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Members of National Nurses United remember the registered nurses who lost their lives working on the front line of Covid-19 in front of The White House on Wed. May 12, 2021, in Washington, DC. ( Paul Morigi / Associated Press ) Produced by Ethan Oberman Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by PRX and WNYC