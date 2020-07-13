Descendants of Confederate and Colonial Leaders Call for Their Memorials to be Taken Down Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is the only Confederate monument left on on Monument Avenue, Friday July 10, 2020, in Richmond, Va. ( AP Photo/Steve Helber ) Produced by Jason Turesky and Katerina Barton Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRI and WNYC Studios