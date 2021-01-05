A list of our sites
A Former Negro League Player Reflects on Major League Baseball Accepting Negro League Stats

January 5, 2021

In this Aug. 2, 1942, file photo, Kansas City Monarchs pitcher Leroy Satchel Paige warms up at New York's Yankee Stadium before a Negro League game between the Monarchs and the New York Cuban Stars.
( AP Photo/Matty Zimmerman, File )
Produced by Jacklyn Martin
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
