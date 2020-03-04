Super Tuesday Brings Democratic Primary into Sharper Focus Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a primary election night campaign rally Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Los Angeles with his wife Jill Biden, and his sister. ( AP Photo ) Produced by Alexandra Botti, Jacklyn Martin and Jose Olivares Hosted by Duarte Geraldino Produced by PRX and WNYC