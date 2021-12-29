A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Deferring Student Debt... Again

Download

December 29, 2021

In this Oct. 6, 2011 photo, Gan Golan, of Los Angeles, dressed as the "Master of Degrees," holds a ball and chain representing his college loan debt, during Occupy DC activities in Washington.
( Jacquelyn Martin / AP Photo )
Produced by Producer Max Balton
Hosted by Alana Casanova-Burgess
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios