Deep Dive: Fair Housing Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Women who lived in this apartment building in Los Angeles faced years of sexual harassment and retaliation by a property manager, violating the Fair Housing Act, the U.S. Department of Justice said. ( Damian Dovarganes / AP Photo ) Produced by Shanta Covington and Jacklyn Martin Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios