Deep Dive: The American Death Penalty (Rebroadcast)

Transcript

Nikolas Cruz: I hope you give me a chance to try to help others. I believe it's your decision to decide where I go, whether I live or die.

Melissa Harris-Perry: To get into our Deep Dive today, we need to go back to October 20th when Nikolas Cruz pled guilty to 17 counts of murder. He shot and killed 14 students and 3 teachers during the 2018 rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Nikolas Cruz: I am very sorry for what I did, and I have to live with it every day. If I were to get a second chance, I will do everything in my power to try to help others.

Melissa Harris-Perry: Because of the guilty plea, the case will move immediately to sentencing. While the defense team hoped to earn a life sentence in exchange for the plea, the Broward prosecutors did not take the death penalty off the table. Now, a jury of 12 will decide if Cruz will be sentenced to die. This high profile emotionally charged case made it pretty clear we need to dive deep into an issue where Americans have long held sharply divergent opinions, the death penalty.

Nikolas Cruz: I believe it's your decision to decide where I go, whether I live or die.

Melissa Harris-Perry: I'm Melissa Harris-Perry. I'm joined by my Deep Dive co-host, Dorian Warren. Dorian is the co-President of Community Change and co-chair of the Economic Security Project.

Dorian Warren: Thanks, Melissa. It's always a pleasure to be with you here on the Takeaway. Melissa, this issue is so important because we are taking the entire hour today to talk with some incredible guests. We have some expert analysis by Samuel Spital, Director of Litigation at the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. We'll share our conversation with Sabrina Butler Smith, the first woman exonerated from death row. We'll talk with Mrs. Jennifer Pinckney. Her husband, Reverend Clementa Pinckney was murdered by white supremacist, Dylann Roof back in 2015.

Melissa Harris-Perry: That conversation with Mrs. Pinckney is a lot. We're also going to discuss insights from our discussions with Lynden Harris, editor of Right Here, Right Now: Life Stories from America's Death Row, and with Sister Helen Prejean who is author of Dead Man Walking. We are starting this Deep Dive, listeners with you, because we ask, under what circumstances do you support the death penalty? Here's what you had to say.

Melanie Hamer: Hi. I'm Melanie Hamer. I'm in the Bronx. If it's wrong to kill, then it's wrong for the state to kill even under horrific circumstances.

Liz: Hi. This is Liz from Encinitas, California. I support the death penalty for serial killers, psychopaths who are just evil and would be better off maybe in the next life.

Lex: My name is Lex for Jamaica. I do not think that the death penalty is applicable in all circumstances but yes, I do believe it should be an option. Just because we might get it wrong sometimes, does not mean that we can't get it right more.

Geila: This is Geila in Washington, DC. No, I don't support the death penalty under any circumstances, because it's been proven that mistakes have been made and the mistakes are most often men of color, especially Black men.

Participant: Death penalty. We're all under death penalty, nobody gets out of here alive, so let's all be nice to one other. If we need to make someone pay for something terrible, put them to work for the public good.

Bonnie: Hi. This is Bonnie calling from Parker, Colorado. I am staunchly against the death penalty and indeed find as ineffective at deterring crime. Also is a barbaric way for us to be dealing with crime as a society, especially when there's so much inequality within the justice system.

Dorian Warren: Melissa, since 1936 Gallup has been asking Americans, do you support the death penalty for a person convicted of murder? For most of those 85 years, a majority of Americans have expressed support for the death penalty, but for the past two decades, that support has steadily declined. Back in 1995, 80% of Americans were in favor of the death penalty. By 2020, support had declined to 55%. The lowest level of support since 1972.

Melissa Harris-Perry: Dorian, it's worth noting that opposition to the death penalty was also growing during that time and is up now to 43%. That's the highest since 1966. It's true. This divide, it reflects in part partisanship and Republicans are more likely to favor the death penalty, but I got to say it's also the case when it comes to this issue. The nation is deeply conflicted and I got to tell you, I'm conflicted. Now, in the abstract, I'm not. I clearly oppose the death penalty until I think about my own kids, or my parents, or my husband. Dorian, I got to tell you, I don't know if my opposition to the death penalty could hold in those circumstances. If I was faced with the violent loss of someone I deeply love.

Dorian Warren: I'm in the exact same place, Melissa. Feeling conflicted about the death penalty very often. I too strongly oppose the death penalty on principle, but like you, I'm not sure how I'd react if I lost an immediate loved one in my family to a violent crime of some sort. I think Melissa, we should lean into this conflict and discomfort, that I'm sure many listeners also experience when thinking and even talking about the death penalty.

Melissa Harris-Perry: Acknowledging and leaning into the conflict, to the challenge. Let's start by just trying to understand the basics of the death penalty system itself.

Samuel Spital: For many years, the states were the principal drivers of the death penalty in this country.

Melissa Harris-Perry: This is Samuel Spital. He is Director of Litigation at the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund.

Samuel Spital: The federal system has long had a death penalty, and probably unlike what a lot of people expect, the federal death penalty exists for all sorts of crimes. It's not about terrorism or very limited classes of crimes, it's pretty broad. It was rare that the federal government used the death penalty until last year.

Dorian Warren: Okay, Melissa. Let's slow this down a bit, because as Sam told us, the death penalty is actually multiple death penalties. Currently, half of American States have an active system of capital punishment. 22 states and Washington, DC, have abolished their state death penalties. California, Oregon, and Pennsylvania, all have a moratorium on the practice. Now, in addition to 25 active states, there is, of course, the federal death penalty.

This is important because a defendant can receive a federal capital sentence even if they live in a state with no state system of capital punishment. For example, if a person is in New York and commits murder in the context of say, an act of terrorism, that's a federal crime. The federal government could seek and sentence that person with death even though New York does not have a state death penalty.

Melissa Harris-Perry: Okay, Dorian. I think I got it. There are 25 states that have their own active system, and then there's a federal system that's operating in all 50 states.

Dorian Warren: Right. Melissa, it's important to think about capital punishment in what we might say is a broad time divide. Here's what I mean by that. Typically, you'll see research and reporting that talks about the death penalty before 1972 and after 1976. Now, this is because of the landmark 1972 case, Furman versus Georgia. The Supreme Court decided the death penalty was unconstitutional in some instances, because it represented cruel and unusual punishment. States and the federal government had to amend their capital punishment protocols.

By 1976, many states had addressed those issues and resumed sentencing people to death. The federal government itself reinstated capital punishment in 1988. Melissa, that brings us to today. Our current moment in time. There are just over 2,500 people sentenced to be killed by one of the states that still allow capital punishment. Let's not forget there are another 45 people on federal death row. Here again, is Sam Spital of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Samuel Spital: There was this rush of executions under the former Trump administration and a number of people were executed on federal death row under very, very difficult circumstances. Where in many cases they didn't have an opportunity to litigate, or have evidence considered for meritorious or potentially meritorious claims. Because the Supreme Court in a series of five to four decisions stepped in and prevented the lower courts from considering that evidence.

Melissa Harris-Perry: In the final year of the Trump administration, 13 federal death row inmates were executed. That's more than the total number of federal executions in the past 50 years combined. Maybe even more shocking during President Trump's final week in office, three federal inmates were executed in the same Indiana prison and this included Lisa Montgomery who was the first woman executed on federal death row in 70 years.

Samuel Spital: The Biden administration has stopped that process, but the concern or the problem is that unless the Biden ministration goes further and actually take steps to ensure that the people who are on federal death row right now are removed from federal death row. There's always the possibility that a change administration could get us back to where we were under the previous administration.

Dorian Warren: Melissa, it's important to know this big picture, but the real story of the death penalty requires us to dive a little deeper.

Samuel Spital: You see the racial discrimination that infects the application to death penalty just like it infects the criminal justice system more broadly in this country at pretty much every stage in the process. The single most reliable predictor of whether a defendant in the United States will be executed is the race of the victim. It's a tremendous, tremendous impact in terms of whether someone is both convicted of a capital crime and executed.

One of the things that you see in the death penalty context though. Is that often prosecutors are most likely to seek the death penalty, and juries are most likely to go for the death penalty, and the case is most likely to actually proceed to execution in those more unusual circumstances where there is an interracial situation. In particular, where there is a Black defendant and a white victim. Essentially, everyone on death row is indigent, does not have the opportunities and resources to have excellent attorneys, relies on attorneys appointed by the state, often who don't have the resources to defend their cases. The application of the death penalty in this country is tremendously class-based as well as race-based.

Melissa Harris-Perry: Like always, for me Dorian, when I see those kinds of numbers, that there is this clear relationship with the race of the defendant and the race of the assailant. I still want to know, what does it really look like? What does this mean in courtrooms and jury boxes, because it is possible for a system to have disparate racial impact, even without having explicitly racist practices? We asked the NAACP LDF Sam Spital to give us an example of how race shows up in the procedures, evidence or arguments of capital cases.

Samuel Spital: One is the recent Supreme Court case that I think many folks are familiar with involving Curtis Flowers. Mr. Flowers was tried by a prosecutor in Mississippi six times for a crime notwithstanding the lack of any significant evidence against him. Each of those trials either resulted in mistrials. or were reversed for prosecutorial misconduct. By the time it got to the Supreme Court on the sixth case, the prosecutor had removed 41 of 42 potential Black jurors in those six cases, and was striking Black jurors at 20 times the rate that he was striking white jurors.

After the Supreme Court reversed that sixth trial because of that prosecutorial discrimination in jury selection, Mr. Flowers was released from prison, because there just simply is no the evidence against him to support those charges. If I could also point to a case that LDF has now before the Supreme Court. We filed this cert petition on behalf of a client named Andre Thomas. Mr. Thomas's case is a little bit different. He in very tragic circumstances in the midst of a schizophrenic episode, and Mr. Thomas I should say is Black, he killed his estranged wife, who was white, and two of her children. It's undisputed that he was psychotic when it happened, he thought that by doing so he was freeing them from demons. He then tried to kill himself and actually, ultimately took out his own eyes, gouged out his own eyes.

What was so significant and troubling about what happened in Mr. Thomas's case, is that three prospective jurors and three people who ultimately served on the jury, stated on their jury questionnaire is that they were opposed to interracial relationships. That they thought people should stay within their own bloodlines. That they thought interracial relationship were against God's will. They were still permitted to serve on the jury, and the prosecutor then appeal to those biases both for them, and this was an all-white jury generally. By saying essentially that you can't provide a light sentence to Mr. Thomas because what if he got out someday, would you trust that your daughter or your granddaughter would not be harmed by him?

The last time that LDF had a capital case with the US Supreme Court involved a man named Duane Buck, and this was 2017 when this case went to the Supreme Court. In Mr. Buck's case, at his trial, his own court-appointed defense counsel had presented so-called expert testimony, that he was more likely to commit future acts of criminal violence and therefore more deserving of a death sentence, because he's Black. This was testimony that his own court-appointed lawyer had presented. These are the kinds of cases that we're continuing to see with overt racial discrimination, anti-Black discrimination, continuing to infect the death penalty process. Not from the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, but really from today.

Dorian Warren: Whoa, Melissa, that's a lot of process, and two things come to mind for me. One is, remember, in the case of Duane Buck, his own court-appointed defense counsel did not represent him. That's one of the themes we know in death penalty cases, the lack of adequate representation. The other is the role of juries and all-white juries. It's not lost to me that the Long Black Freedom Struggle fought to make sure that Black people had, for lack of a better term, integrated juries, not all-white juries. It just reminds me of tyranny of the majority in this case, of our judicial system and our court system. In fact, these examples serve as a reminder that the contemporary death penalty is connected to a much longer and deeper history, Melissa.

In September 2020, the Death Penalty Information Center released a special report showing how the death penalty replicates the extrajudicial practice of lynching. Yes, of lynching. No case is a clearer example than that of George Stinney Jr. from 1944. George was 14-years-old, five foot one, weighed 95 pounds when he was arrested for the murder of two white girls. His trial took three hours. His attorney called no witnesses, made no arguments. The jury deliberated for 10 minutes. Two months later, Georgia was strapped to South Carolina's electric chair. He was so small that the officials had trouble securing him to the death chair, and his body shook violently as state officials passed more than 2400 volts of electricity through his body three times.

Now we want to turn to a troubling feature of the death penalty, and that's the issue of wrongful convictions.

Melissa Harris-Perry: According to the Death Penalty Information Center, since 1973 at least 186 people who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death have been exonerated. In 2020, even as the Trump administration executed a record number of federal prisoners, there were six people across the country who were exonerated. In each of the six cases, prosecutorial misconduct contributed to the wrongful conviction. Here on The Takeaway, we've been following the case of Julius Jones. Jones was convicted and sentenced to death in 1999 for the death of Oklahoma businessman Paul Howell.

Attorneys and advocates reviewing Jones's conviction have found multiple prosecutorial inconsistencies and inadequate defense counsel. In recent months, a group of advocates have joined the Jones family in leading a national campaign to pressure Oklahoma decision-makers to vacate Jones's conviction and send him home instead of to the death chamber. Now, he was supposed to have a clemency hearing yesterday on Tuesday, but that has now been pushed to Monday, so we'll continue to watch the case of Julius Jones.

Dorian Warren: According to a Pew Research report from June 2021, nearly 8 and 10 respondents say there's some risk that an innocent person will be put to death, but many continue to support capital punishment. Once again, let's dive deeper than the surface statistics and hear from someone who has lived through the trauma of being wrongfully convicted to die.

Sabrina Butler Smith,: My name is Sabrina Butler Smith.

Melissa Harris-Perry: In 1990, when Sabrina was only 18-years-old, she was wrongfully convicted of murdering her nine-month-old son, Walter Dean Butler. After a predominantly white Mississippi jury convicted her, Sabrina became the only woman on death row in the state of Mississippi at the time. She served six years in prison, including three years on death row.

Sabrina Butler Smith: I've been on my own since I was 14, living in a small town called Columbus, Mississippi, and I was basically trying to raise two boys being a kid myself. At the time, my oldest son was not in home with me, but my youngest son was, and that was little Walter. I went in his room and I noticed something was wrong right there, and I panicked because I've never had that happen to me before. I saw that he wasn't breathing, so I grabbed him and I ran and started yelling and screaming, trying to get somebody over there to help me to get him to the hospital.

I applied adult CPR to him all the way to the hospital, but I was scared. I didn't know what to do. I just did what I thought was trying to help him. When they finally came out, they told me that they did everything but they couldn't save him. That's when it all started, police officers and everybody asking me questions. I ended up having to go to the police station for questioning. That's when it all started.

Dorian Warren: Even though Sabrina was a minor and had no parent, guardian, or attorney present, police aggressively questioned her at length.

Sabrina Butler Smith: It was two guys in the room. They kept getting in my face, they was yelling, and they were screaming, and I just was scared. A lot of people say, "Well, why would you sign a confession if you didn't commit a crime," but you have to be interrogated to understand what happens to you, and especially if you're young, and you've never been in this type of situation. I just did, the first thing, I didn't know what to do.

That turned out to be the worst thing that ever could have happened to me because they charged me with capital murder. They charged me with child abuse law. I didn't know anything, and they took advantage of that, because I was young, poor, a Black girl, and I didn't know anything. I had mostly a all-white jury. Once I saw that jury, I knew that my life was over. I knew it when I saw them, because nobody looked like me. Nobody.

Melissa Harris-Perry: Eventually, Sabrina was moved to death row. She did not know about her rights to an appeal process and fully expected to be put to death within a few weeks.

Sabrina Butler Smith: When I made it to death row, I was 19-years-old. I don't wish that on anyone. Whoa, that was an experience, and that was one of the scariest days for me. I paced the floors. I listened for every sound, every chain, everything. because I actually really thought that was the day that I was going to die. I think that not being able to grieve my son, and then this being put on me at the same time was just too much. It was so hard for me to know that, or think that they were going to kill me and I couldn't get the truth out there. I panicked. I just listened for everything, and I just cried. I didn't know what to do.

What can you do when you're in a cell no bigger than your bathroom? A six-by-nine cell, no bigger than your bathroom. There's nowhere for you to go. Your life is just in the hands of somebody else. What can you do? There's nothing that you can do, but hope and pray and cry and panic. All those feelings that you have when you're scared or something. There was nothing that I could do, but hope and pray and call out, and ask God, "Please don't let them kill me because I didn't kill my son." Nobody believed me. That's torture on a person.

Dorian Warren: As part of the appeals process, Sabrina was awarded a more experienced attorney who took her case to the state Supreme Court.

Sabrina Butler Smith: My second attorneys argued through the state Supreme Court, and my sentence was overturned in '92. When my sentence was overturned, I ended up going back to the county jail, but I thought that I was going to get out, but it didn't work like that. I ended up sitting in the county jail another three years before I went back on the second trial. because the district attorney je just kept putting it off, and they kept letting him do it, it was horrible.

I was more prepared when I went back the second time. My attorneys found out which was already in his record, he had heart problems, he had kidney disease, and chronic bowel syndrome. It was nothing, nothing that I did to cause his death, nothing. For all this to happen to you, you know what I'm saying and nobody believes you, that's one of the hardest thing.

Melissa Harris-Perry: On December 17, 1995, Sabrina was exonerated after spending six and a half years in prison, and two years and nine months on death row. I asked if she's received therapy or assistance in all the years since her release.

Sabrina Butler Smith: No, I have not. That's all I can say, because exonerees all over the world who get out and they go through this type of trauma, are not being afforded that, because I guess we are the state's dirty little secret. I didn't say do this to me. This is something that will be in my life, in my heart, in my mind for the rest of my life. There's no changing that. All I can do is speak and tell my story to try to heal myself, because I'm not getting help. I can't afford therapy and all that kind of stuff.

This has made me strong, because I refuse to just give up. I refuse to know that we have a system in place that is using the death penalty as a weapon. That's exactly what it is, and it's racially motivated. My case was racially motivated, and they know that, and like a lot of other cases, it's not just mine. I feel so bad that the United States is doing this to its own people.

Dorian Warren: As a terrified teenager wrongfully facing capital punishment, Sabrina felt no one listened to her or believed her. Today, Sabrina Butler Smith travels the country as part of the Witness to Innocence Project, and she speaks about her experience and advocates for abolition of the death penalty.

Sabrina Butler Smith: I think that we need to get rid of the death penalty. I think that it is not correct. I think that if you do cease to exist the death penalty, if you make a mistake, you can change that. If someone is convicted of a crime, if they have life sentence, at least you can go back and fix that, you know what I'm saying? You can fix when things are wrong, but you can't fix the death sentence when you give somebody the death penalty and you kill them, you cannot fix it.

We've got to come together as a people. Our people need to stand stronger as we have to make change, because nothing is going to change. My parents always told me, "A closed mouth will never get fed." The longer you keep your mouth closed, nothing is going to change. You got to do something, you got to make it known. That's what I'm trying to do. I'm trying to speak as much as I can and as loud as I can. Whatever it takes, I'm trying to do it, because I want to make a change. I want to see a change to where it won't happen to no one else.

Melissa Harris-Perry: Not everyone on death row was wrongly convicted. There's no question that on June 17, 2015, white supremacist Dylann Roof entered the sanctuary of Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, during Wednesday Night Bible Study, where he murdered nine people, including senior pastor and South Carolina State Senator, Reverend Clemente Pinckney.

Jennifer Pinckney: He was a man of God, he was a loving, kind, caring, honest, humble, the list can go on. He was truly a good man.

Dorian Warren: This is Jennifer Pinckney, she is the widow of Reverend Pinckney. She told us what a special person her husband was.

Jennifer Pinckney: He was just the person that you can talk to and he would listen to you. No problem was too small. He always gave that attentive ear and listened to what you had to say. He was just an all-around good man, good friend, good husband, a good father. He was a blessing to so many people.

Dorian Warren: Mrs. Jennifer Pinckney was there in the church the night her husband and eight others were killed. She and her then eight-year-old daughter were in the church office when the shooting began.

Jennifer Pinckney: My youngest Malana and I were both there. It started out just like any other regular day, he was in a business meeting, and after the business meeting, they went into the Bible study. He told me when he walked back through his office before he walked out, "I love you." That was it. I did not think that would be the last time that I would see him, that the girls would have a father, and so forth. It was a horrific night, you're numb, after it happens you're numb for while. Months, years later, it's just hard to really sink in. Believe it or not, yesterday would have been our anniversary, 22 years. I reminisce, I think.

It's still hard to believe that he's not here with us physically. Just thinking back that night with the police, the sirens, it all just seemed like a movie and he and I loved action packed movies. We would go to the movies all the time, that was date night, and so forth. We were down with the action pack movies, and so forth, and so on. I sit back and think about some of these movies and so forth, and you see the police and all of this action going on, that's what it was like. It just didn't seem real. Even after I walked out of the church and so forth, I was just dazed.

I saw the lights, I saw the people, you hear it, but you don't hear it, and so forth. It was something that will stay with me for the rest of my life, but it just seemed like I was in a movie that I'm going to wake up, or I'm in a dream and I'm going to wake up and all is well. Everything is going to be fine, Clementa is going to be here and we're going to go about our lives like we did before that day.

Dorian Warren: Since the death penalty resumed in 1977, 295 Black defendants have been executed for killing a white victim, but only 21 white defendants have been executed for the killing of a Black person. One of the most infamous murderers currently on federal death row is Dylan Roof, on June 26th 2015, President Obama delivered the eulogy for the victims.

President Obama: If we can find that grace, anything is possible. If we can tap that grace, everything can change. Amazing grace. Amazing grace. Amazing grace how sweet they-

Melissa Harris-Perry: Dylan Roof is the first person to have faced both a state and federal death penalty at the same time. In January 2017, he was convicted of 33 federal charges and sentenced to death. When we spoke to Reverend Pinckney's widow Jennifer Pinckney I asked if she'd wanted to see Roof receive a death sentence.

Jennifer Pinckney: I really didn't think about it either way, like I said at that time even though it was a year later, it was almost like well I hope that he's sentenced, that's the first thing I'm thinking, is he going to get off. Even though you look at the amount of evidence that they had, and the confession and all of that, that still played in the back of my mind. Like, "Okay is some something just going to happen and he gets off, and then no one is charged and so forth." That was the first thing. It was the first time I'd ever been in court and so forth. It was just like, "Am I really here, am I really going through this and so forth." I just said let justice be served however it may and I left it at that.

I went with the law and the law gave him the death penalty and so I accept that and I move forward from that. I move on from that. I've only been back to the church maybe twice, I don't even frequent the church. It used to be that after it happened the girls and I would at least go there on the anniversary, I don't even go that way. I have the memories, I knew what Clemente was about and so I don't even have to look that way. I was recently in Charleston about a week or so ago, and I didn't pass in front of the church, but I could see the church from where I was at and I just glanced it and I kept moving. My daughter who was with me in the church at the time, we did not have a desire to stop, did not have a desire to-- No, we keep moving.

Melissa Harris-Perry: Keeping it moving has been essential to Mrs. Pinckney as she rears her two daughters now 12 and 17-years-old. She told us about her strategies for surviving.

Jennifer Pinckney: You can't help, but to get upset or to be mad and so forth. I do several different things, I pray. I remove myself and I just pray and I cry. I want the quiet time, I want to just be by myself and just think, reminisce and breathe. Remember and reflect on the good times, the good days just when he was here, and don't dwell on the negative and then keep moving forward.

Dorian Warren: In 2017, Dylan Roof became the first person sentenced to death for a federal hate crime. In August this year a federal appeals court unanimously upheld his conviction and Roof has one final step in his appeals process. He can request a hearing before the US Supreme court. Now, Melissa we turn our attention to the how of the death penalty.

Melissa Harris-Perry: Yes, and this part really matters. Maybe the first thing we need to understand is just that the capital punishment process is long and complicated. Everyone who's sentenced to death is given a direct appeal. Now in some states, but not all, that appeal is mandatory. Basically, this direct appeal is limited and can only address the issues that came up during the trial. Alongside this limited direct appeal there is an appellate process. This starts at the level of the trial court, then it goes to the state court of appeals and ultimately it can make its way to the Supreme court.

The justices on the court, they get to choose whether or not they hear and actually rule on any given appeal in any given case. Then there is a third and final route of appeal that operates separately from the courts, and that's executive clemency. The president can grant clemency to anyone on federal death row, and each governor has the right to stay the execution of someone in their state system.

Dorian Warren: We spoke with Lynden Harris. She is the editor of the book Right Here, Right Now: Life Stories from Death Row.

Lynden Harris: I really want people to know that these are life stories, and the stories are about lived experiences, even as people are living in a place where they are potentially anticipating execution. We get to know these people, we get to know these men and we get to look at their lives and they give us a pathway into this larger system that we've created.

Dorian Warren: Let's listen to a few of the stories from the book which are read by the men serving time on death row. The first is about a man wrongly convicted, sent to death row, and ultimately gaining his freedom.

Speaker 1: Death row ain't no place for no one, it's pain, loneliness and heartache. What I never thought would exist is there was brothers on death row that was good people who wanted to help us. It's hell inside, but at least we have each other for a while. They took my first friend in 86, that man was a brother to me. It's innocent people on death row. In other cases that don't have innocence, but are still good men, people do change. I spend 30 years on death row as an innocent man, but tomorrow I walk out, free.

Dorian Warren: Melissa another man's story gives us a sense of what it's like for those left behind on death row after an execution.

Speaker 2: I was playing dominoes when I saw them around the corner. The warden, his assistants and a handful of white shirts, up across the prison, and the prison and they were pulling an empty handcart, bad sign. They entered my neighbor's cell and clustered around him speaking quietly. His face remained blank as he put the last of his worldly belongings on the cart. That's when the rest of us started making our way toward him. It was time for last words, final thoughts and hugs.

When he saw us, his mask started to crack and his eyes filled with tears. He tried to turn away as the first person bear hugged them, but there was nothing he could do or say to stop his onslaught of brotherly love, I gave him a hug. If you thought you could extend a friend's life for even a moment, what would you do?

Melissa Harris-Perry: For most eventually the time comes when execution is imminent. Dorian, I know there is no way for us to fully dive into that experience because obviously every person who takes that final walk is now gone. We did talk with someone who's accompanied men in these final moments.

Sister Helen Prejean: My name is Sister Helen Prejean

Melissa Harris-Perry: Sister Helen Prejean is an anti-death penalty activist and spiritual advisor to men and women on death row. She's authored several books including Dead Man Walking and The River of Fire.

Sister Helen Prejean: We are in situations that are hidden from public view and which we have state officials that take live human beings out of their cells systematically in the coldest protocol of death you can imagine and killing them. First you take the prisoner, then if there's a last meal when it is, how the media can come in, when they have to leave, who can talk, who can't, what are the rules for the witnesses. They have worked out everything so there is no glitch. Not that they care about their suffering, that's why they even put two IVs in people's arms, in case one gets clogged you want to make sure the killing can still take place.

Dobie Giles Williams who's in my second book The Death of Innocence an African-American man with an IQ of 65 who was innocent, who was killed in Louisiana. They found the vein in one arm, he was scared to death of needles and I couldn't be with him in there, they finally tried in his neck, in his leg to get the second one in. Why did they even have to put the second one in? Because they don't want their execution to have a glitch in it.

Dorian Warren: Since 1977, nearly 90% of all executions have used lethal injections. For years lethal injections have been presented as in some ways, a more humane alternative to previous methods of execution. Sam Spital of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund told us otherwise.

Samuel Spital: There's really though a fundamental misconception that lethal injection in general is somehow humane and painless. There's powerful evidence that lethal injection in many case risks, essentially torturing someone to death. Because of the paralytic effects of one of the drugs, it appears to others that this is somehow an anesthetic, almost medical event, and it looks peaceful, when in fact, the person who is being executed is being tortured to death. Then you have very serious risks about maladministration of drugs. Oftentimes the people involved and executions do not have proper training, the protocols in place are not proper. We've seen a number of indisputably botched executions where it's clear that the person who was executed was tortured to death.

Melissa Harris-Perry: During this reality of how brutal the lethal injection process truly is, has been readily apparent in many of the botched executions in recent years. Including what the Atlantic described as, "The cruel and unusual execution of Clayton Lockett". That was by the state of Oklahoma in 2014. I want to be clear, there's no doubt that Lockett was guilty of a truly heinous murder of a 19-year-old girl, but I want to point out the details of Clayton Lockett's demise are also pretty appalling. The state of Oklahoma executed Lockett with a combination of drugs that is banned even in the euthanasia of animals. It took nearly 45 minutes for Lockett to die, apparently, in excruciating pain. Oklahoma has had a moratorium on executions since Lockett's death.

Dorian Warren: Melissa, and that moratorium will likely end this week or next. John Marion Grant is the first person set to be executed by Oklahoma since 2014.

[music]

I was thinking about all the data and the stories of who is most likely to die on death row, who's most likely to be convicted, thinking about those wrongly convicted. Thinking about the death penalty as a system in the US. If you think about the composition of those executed predominantly Black, predominantly poor, this is our system of systematic killing by the state. I was listening to Sabrina Butler Smith, and made a connection. I realized she's from Columbus, Mississippi, and that fact hit me really hard because my father's side of the family is from Columbus, Mississippi.

My family fled Mississippi during the first great migration north to Chicago. They fled for some of the very reasons that we know, racial terror in the Jim Crow South. The convicting of innocent people and the execution of innocent people, and I was just thinking about my one-year-old, what if I was sitting on death row for a crime I didn't commit. Just being from the same place, literally in this country, it just allowed for me a really deep moment of empathy. It's just a reminder of how absolutely difficult the labor is that Sister Helen Prejean does. That she takes on in her advocacy and her spiritual work with people who have been sentenced to die. Melissa, she talked to us about why this work is so deeply important to her.

Sister Helen Prejean: I began as I told in Dead Man Walking, with a man Pat Sonnier in Louisiana. All I knew was, as they were killing him, I was the one face there. I kept saying to him, "Look at my face, I'll be the face of love for you, the face of Christ for you. This is not God's will for us, this is what we are doing". Melissa, it's all about dignity. It was all about-- The man I was actually in the chamber with was Joseph O'Dell in Virginia in July, 1997. They let me in and I held him by the shoulder and prayed with him. They had strapped him in too tight. He said, "Sister I can't breathe, I can't breathe."

I just said to the warden, "Can you loosen the straps a little bit?" "No you're in your protocol of killing," and boy, they don't want any glitch in it. I said, "Joseph, just try to take shallow breaths, it'll all be over soon," and prayed with him. It's dignity. People on death row, and those who have been as being so irredeemable and evil, that we have to kill them. They get a thousand signals a day that they are worth nothing more than disposable human waste, so I'm there for their dignity. I'll look at their face, and I'll say, "Look at me because this is not supposed to be happening, you have a dignity no one can take from you," and that's what I'm all about.

Melissa Harris-Perry: Just thinking about that, the importance of dying with dignity, of looking into the face of someone who sees your humanity, who reflects back to your universal love. That is extraordinary, but Dorian it's also rare. As I was listening to Sister Prejean, I just kept thinking of how many people die without anything like that. We're living in a pandemic, more than three quarter of a million Americans have died, and many of them were alone, gasping for breath, separated from family. I guess, I kept asking myself, so why should we care if a couple dozen people die in death chambers, especially those who we know took the lives of others in the most brutal way and who gave their victims no dignity. Why should I weep for Dylan Roof who prayed with his victims and then stood up and murdered them?

Sister Helen Prejean: That's a surface soul response, "Oh, look what they did to their victim, so they deserve what we do to them," but that's not a deep human response. That's not conscience, that's not even looking at the whole story of what are the implications for a society to imitate the worst behavior in the world. "You killed, so we going to kill you." That's what I call a surface soul response. When you can talk to people and that's what I've been about the last 30 years, bring them deeply into this issue and just saying, "Okay, hat's outrageous what they did, they killed an innocent human being." Moral outrage it's ethical, but now we got to look at us, what we're doing.

Not to mention this legal system we have set up has already produced 185 wrongful death penalties, because the bloody thing is so broken, and it happens at trial. First of all, nobody, unless a prosecutor seeks death. That's why it's broken from the beginning. Prosecutors do not have to seek death. Every person you find on death row is a poor person who had to take the court appointed lawyer, good people, but overwhelmed, underfunded, overworked, it tends to make our souls callous. Just take these good people who just say, "Look, they kill, they deserve to die." What a callous thing to say.

Where we really see it, Melissa, is those closest in the process, the guards, and the people on these execution squads that have to do the killing. They're really getting it, they get it first, and they've been the ones standing up saying, I'm not doing it anymore, wardens. This warden in Florida, Ron McAndrews, he said, I became a warden, I was going to run an honorable prison. He was very professional, and then there he is in the killing chamber. Then the second person he was with who was executed in Florida, it went very, very wrong. A flame shot out of the body of the person being electrocuted. To this day, I don't know if he still gives public talks, but when he does, he just says, "I'll be in therapy the rest of my life."

Human beings should not be engaged in the deliberate action of rendering a human being completely defenseless and taking them out and killing them.

[music]

Dorian Warren: Oh Melissa. That reflection from Sister Helen and particularly her story of the warden resisting his role to execute human beings and saying he'll be in therapy the rest of his life. It takes me back to our very first deep dive on political cruelty and the toll it takes on human beings who have to execute other human beings, who have to enact a form of civic and political cruelty. A lot to digest here. I'm still as conflicted, I think, as we were in the beginning. I just appreciate being able to take this deep dive with you because it's given me and I hope our listeners a lot to think about.

Melissa Harris-Perry: I feel the same way Dorian's, it's definitely given us lot to think about and to feel. Dorian, thank you so much for joining me on this journey.

Dorian Warren: Thanks so much Melissa, for this today emotional rollercoaster, but for the opportunity to join you.

Melissa Harris-Perry: I want to just say thank you on behalf of Dorian and myself to all of our guests, Sam Spital, Sabrina Butler Smith, Jennifer Pinckney, Lynden Harris and Sister Helen Prejean. Thank you to all of you who have spent this hour deep diving with us. I'm Melissa Harris-Perry. This is The Takeaway.

[music]

[00:50:30] [END OF AUDIO]

Copyright © 2021 New York Public Radio. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use at www.wnyc.org for further information.

New York Public Radio transcripts are created on a rush deadline, often by contractors. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of New York Public Radio’s programming is the audio record.