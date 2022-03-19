Deep Dive: The First National Black Political Convention in Gary, Indiana Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email The Rev. Jesse Jackson talks to newsmen at the opening of the National Black Political Convention in Gary, Indiana, March 11, 1972. ( Charles Knoblock / AP Photo ) Produced by Shanta Covington, Ethan Oberman and Jacklyn Martin Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry and Dorian Warren Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios