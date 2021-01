Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

n this file photo from Aug. 25, 2020, students Jessica DeSena, right, and Camden Coggburn, left, both from Columbus, sit outside Thompson Library during the first day of fall classes at Ohio State.

( Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File )