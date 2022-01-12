The Dangers of Placing Restrictive Limits on What Educators Teach Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email In this Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, teachers Adrienne Thomas, left, and Irene Barrera, right set up their computers and materials for their virtual classes outside. ( (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP ) Produced by Joseph Gedeon and Ethan Oberman Hosted by Melissa V. Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios