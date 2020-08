Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Tributes to lost love ones adorn a fence outside Brooklyn's Green-Wood Cemetery where many victims of COVID-19 are buried, Thursday, May 28, 2020 in New York.

( AP Photo/Mark Lennihan )